LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Authorities said police activity on I-580 in Livermore Thursday afternoon has shut down all eastbound lanes, leading CHP to detour traffic off of the freeway.
The 511.org Twitter account posted about the incident West of Los Calinas Road at around 2:20 p.m.
Livermore police confirmed that CHP officers were working an incident on I-580, detouring traffic off of the freeway at North Livermore Avenue and creating a large traffic back-up.
Drivers are advised to take alternative routes to avoid the traffic congestion. CHP do not have an estimated time of reopening the eastbound lanes of I-580.