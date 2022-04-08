SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Investigators released surveillance photos Friday, asking the public’s help in tracking down the driver of the red truck involved in a collision that claimed the lives of two women, who were fatally struck while crossing Ocala Avenue in San Jose.
Officers responded to a reports of pedestrians being struck in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court at approximately 6:26 p.m. Thursday.
The preliminary investigation has revealed that a red pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Ocala Avenue in the No. 1 lane when it struck two adult female pedestrians, who were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.
Immediately after the collision the driver fled the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on Capitol Expressway.
Both pedestrians were transported to local hospitals with major injuries. Shortly after arriving, they died of their injuries.
The identity of the victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.
The deaths were the 13th and 14th pedestrian fatalities of the year in San Jose.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O’brien #3527 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.