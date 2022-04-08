SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Belmont man suspected in a stabbing attack early Thursday in San Carlos.
The stabbing was reported about 1:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street in San Carlos, where a 32-year-old man was found stabbed. He was hospitalized with serious injuries and, on Friday, was listed in stable condition, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators identified Samuel Kankel as a suspect and he was arrested about 11 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Avenue in Belmont.
Kankel was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of attempted murder.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective H. Cheung at (650) 363-4347 or email hcheung@smcgov.org.
