PETALUMA (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert in the North Bay Friday afternoon following a fatal accident on US Highway 101 in Petaluma that blocked all southbound lanes of the freeway.
The accident was initially reported north of East Washington Street in Petaluma shortly after 12 p.m., according to CHP.
Traffic Collision With Injuries on Southbound US-101 North of E Washington St in Petaluma. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 8, 2022
As of 1:11 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes remains blocked. Traffic is being diverted off to Petaluma Boulevard North to get around the scene of the collision before reentering US 101 in the southbound direction.
CHP later confirmed that the accident was fatal, though authorities have not provided any detailed information regarding the incident.
CHP later confirmed that the accident was fatal, though authorities have not provided any detailed information regarding the incident.

Authorities have also closed on ramps at Petaluma Boulevard North and Old Redwood Highway. The closure is causing heavy traffic congestion and back-ups are impacting traffic flow on surface streets in Petaluma.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.