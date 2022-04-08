SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — An Altamont Corridor Express train has struck and killed a pedestrian near California’s Great America in Santa Clara Friday evening, according to a spokesperson for the commuter train service.
The pedestrian was trespassing when hit by the train, the spokesperson said.
The incident has stopped service for ACE Train 10 until further notice.
ACE is a commuter rail service connecting San Jose and the southern East Bay with Stockton and San Joaquin County.
There were no further details about the incident.
