OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people died in separate shootings just minutes apart Thursday night in Oakland, police said Friday.
One victim was shot just after 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 12th Street in East Oakland.READ MORE: Police Release Suspect Vehicle Photos In Deadly San Jose Hit-and-Run; Driver Remains At Large
The other victim was shot before 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Mandela Parkway in West Oakland, according to police.
Both victims were male, and each suffered one or more bullet wounds, police said. Officers rendered first aid to the victims, but both died at the scene, according to police.READ MORE: UPDATE: No Criminal Charges In Alameda Custody Death Of Mario Gonzalez
Neither victim’s name was available Friday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.
Anyone with information about the shootings can call the police department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.MORE NEWS: Marin County Suspends All Open Burning Amid Wind Advisory
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.