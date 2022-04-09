SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder for a fatal assault on a San Jose street during a violent Sunday in the South Bay city.

Investigators said Amiel Mirador was being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Officers responded to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero on a call of a person down at approximately 8:11 p.m. on March 27.

When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from head trauma. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, the victim succumbed to those injuries.

During the course of the investigation, Mirador was identified as the primary suspect responsible for the assault. He was arrested by patrol officers the night of the incident.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

It was the city’s 6th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Ancelet #4173 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

In addition to the assault, police are also investigating the March 27 officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old K’aun Green during an early morning melee that broke out inside the La Victoria Taqueria.

Green disarmed the gunman as officers arrived on scene and was shot as he backed out of the restaurant holding the weapon.

Less than hour earlier, at about 2:44 a.m., at South Fourth and East San Carlos streets there was a fatal unrelated shooting. The motive and circumstances of it are under investigation. The suspect is unidentified and remains at large.