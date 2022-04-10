SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One adult male victim was injured in a shooting in San Jose Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A tweet by the San Jose Police Public Information Officer said units responded to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Dillion Court after receiving a call at around 7:40 a.m.
Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Dillion Ct.
One victim has been transported to a local hospital.
Unknown suspect or motive.
TOC 7:40 AM
April 10, 2022
Police said one victim — an adult male — was transported to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not have any suspect description or motive Sunday morning. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.