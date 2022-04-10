Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One adult male victim was injured in a shooting in San Jose Sunday morning, according to authorities.

A tweet by the San Jose Police Public Information Officer said units responded to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Dillion Court after receiving a call at around 7:40 a.m.

Police said one victim — an adult male — was transported to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have any suspect description or motive Sunday morning. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.