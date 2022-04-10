SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While it won’t do much to help the San Francisco Bay Area’s current severe drought conditions, a cold front will be bringing some light rain into the region early Monday likely to impact the morning commute.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service predicted light rain would develop over the North Bay around sunrise or possibly earlier Monday as a cold front approaches.

Rain, yes 🌧️, is on the way to the Bay Area & Central Coast! Look for light rain to develop over the North Bay around sunrise Monday as a cold front approaches. Light rain will then spread inland & southward through early afternoon. #BayAreaWX #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/huDuxzDyY5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 10, 2022

Rainfall amounts will generally be light with most locations picking up less than a tenth of an inch, with isolated amounts up to a quarter inch in the coastal ranges.

The light rain will then spread inland and southward through early afternoon, though most of the showers will move out of the Bay Area by about 1 p.m.

Northern California was seeing its share of spring weather extremes Sunday. While some areas are spending the day under a red flag fire warning, others are expecting snow on Monday.

The fire warning, the earlier springtime warning to have been issued in the Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service, is due to high winds and very dry conditions.

The affected area stretches from the Delta to Redding and means even a small spark could cause a major wildfire, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Meanwhile, a late season potent winter storm with high winds will bring snow to the Sierra, the weather service said.

Snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches are forecast with up to 6 inches expected down to the Tahoe basin.

Anyone planning travel in the Sierra Monday through early Tuesday can expect slick travel conditions and delays with chain controls.

