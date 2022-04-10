BENICIA (CBS SF) — A 4-alarm fire erupted on the Benicia waterfront Saturday afternoon, engulfing a wooden commercial pier in flames, sending dockworkers scrambling for safety and releasing a massive plume of smoke over the region.

At a Saturday evening news conference, Benicia Mayor Steve Young said it may be a day or more before the four-alarm fire is out.

According to Benicia Fire Chief Jose Chadwick the incident began around 2:20 p.m. with crews being called to the wharf area for a fire near the petcoke silos. Petcoke is a byproduct of the oil refining process.

Port workers reported they first saw flames burning the conveyor belt that was transporting petroleum coke onto a ship.

“That fire was quickly extinguished but we had a very difficult time accessing the conveyor belt system,” he said. “The large rubber tracks (of the conveyor belts) were on fire. The fire dropped from that conveyor belt and ultimately caught the pier on fire.”

The fire was burning in the wooden support structure that had been treated years ago with croesote — wood preservative.

“There are large timbers that are creosote soaked logs and when they start burning it’s very difficult and extinguish,” Chadwick said. “That’s what’s burning now.”

A crowd of spectators that gathered to watch the firefight from a nearby parking lot was dispersed by the police. Among them was Bill Goodrich, who lives near the docks.

“I was working outside, saw the smoke, thought ‘What the heck?’ and walked down here,” Goodrich said. “It was completely out a half an hour ago. The first fire was up by the ship. Somehow some embers must have jumped over to the pier.”

Neighbors said fortunately the winds blew the smoke away from Benicia and away from a wedding that took place right above the port fire.

The bride and groom said they weren’t expecting to see an active fire burning so close on their big day.

“Thankfully, God is blowing (the fire) the other way. But we’re getting a lot of coverage of the wedding and the fire,” said Steve Roberts, the groom’s godfather.

“Thank the lord we’re good to go. They’re married. We get to party now and have a good time,” said Matt Roberts, groom’s Godbrother.

Meanwhile, harbor pilot arrived to navigate the docked ships away from the wharf.

Benicia officials also were carefully monitoring the smoke plume. They told local residents it wasn’t a threat.

“There is NO shelter in place in Benicia city limits,” Benicia firefighters tweeted. “This may change if there is a change in wind direction.”

Social media posts showed flames burning intensely as firefighters from Benicia and neighboring jurisdictions responded to battle the blaze and keep it from spreading to the ships nearby.

Firefighters attacked the flames from both land and from fireboats. Fire departments in San Francisco, Oakland, Tiburon and Con Fire sent their boats to help battle the blaze.

“Really the only way to access underneath the pier is through fireboats on the water side,” Chadwick said.

The dock is owned by the city of Benicia and leased to Amports, which uses it to offload imported vehicles from freighters. It is also used by the Valero Benicia Refinery.

Many car dealerships already faced a shortage of new cars. Amports’ general manager said no comment when reached by phone. It was unclear if the fire would worsen the shortage of new cars.

“It’s certainly going to be an economic impact to Amports and Valero,” said Mario Giuliani, the deputy city manager for Benicia.

Firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. KPIX reporter Da Lin contributed to the story