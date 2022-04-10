POINT REYES (CBS SF) — The Wan Hai 176, a 564-foot container ship that lost engine power and drifted about seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes with 21 people aboard Friday, hasn’t yet been secured, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.
No one on board has been injured, but rescuing the ship is a priority as it's carrying approximately 39,000 gallons of fuel.
Petty Officer Taylor Bacon said the Coast Guard and partner agencies are working on rescuing the ship using towing vessels. “Right now, we are in the efforts of trying to get it in the capacity to tow to bring it into port,” Bacon said.
The Coast Guard has the boom equipment standing by in case there is a fuel spill, according to Bacon.
Wan Hai 176 is a 17,907-ton ship that is sailing under the Singapore flag and is registered to a Greek company, according to Vesselfinder.
The vessel was headed to Seattle before it lost power north of San Francisco Bay.
