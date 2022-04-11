SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Gusty winds were causing problems across the Bay Area Monday afternoon.
In Palo Alto, a large tree fell and hit two cars at around 3 p.m. on the corner of Emerson St. and Homer Ave. across from a Whole Foods market.
No injuries were reported.
The wind also brought down electrical wires in South San Francisco on the 100 block of Harbor Way just south of East Grand Ave.
The downed lines forced a closure of nearby streets and power was out in the area. The cool and windy weather followed a rainstorm early Monday; the winds were expected to calm down after sunset.
"Sustained winds were in the 20- to 35-mile-an-hour range," said KPIX 5 meteorologist Paul Heggen. "The gusts are even stronger. Fifty-plus mile-an-hour gusts for both Oakland and at SFO. Widespread gusts in the 25- to 35-mile-an-hour range.
Heggen said at the time the tree came down in Palo Alto, the wind gusts were about 45 miles an hour. which is strong enough to do some tree and power line damage.”