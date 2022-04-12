SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / BCN) — BART train service is recovering after a person on the trackway in downtown San Francisco prompted delays Tuesday morning, according to the transit agency.
The delays were initially reported around 8:50 a.m. for trains going in both directions through the city.READ MORE: NY Shooting: Local Transit Agencies On Alert After Subway Shooting
Delays also impacted service in other parts of the system, including Oakland, according to KPIX 5 anchor Reed Cowan.
READ MORE: SF, LA District Attorneys File Suit Against Law Firm Over Alleged Fraudulent ADA Lawsuits
Major #BART @SFBART DELAYS. Announcer Telling us an unauthorized person on track at Embarcadero station We were just told to get off train at 12th street Oakland station. Lots of people stranded and late for work. @KPIXtv @KPIXDesk with updates through the morning. pic.twitter.com/mY3JqrBRYa
— Darrin Reed Cowan (@DarrinReedCowan) April 12, 2022
Around 9:10 a.m., BART officials said police safely removed someone from the trackway between the Embarcadero and Montgomery stations.
BPD has safely removed a person from the trackway between Montgomery and Embarcadero. Regular service is being restored but there is a major delay on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.
— BART (@SFBART) April 12, 2022
No other details about the incident were immediately available.MORE NEWS: Pair Of Mountain Lions Make Repeat Appearances In San Mateo Neighborhood
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.