SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / BCN) — BART train service is recovering after a person on the trackway in downtown San Francisco prompted delays Tuesday morning, according to the transit agency.

The delays were initially reported around 8:50 a.m. for trains going in both directions through the city.

Delays also impacted service in other parts of the system, including Oakland, according to KPIX 5 anchor Reed Cowan.

Around 9:10 a.m., BART officials said police safely removed someone from the trackway between the Embarcadero and Montgomery stations.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

