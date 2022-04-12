SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Former MMA Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez issued his first public statement after he was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to shoot a man charged with felony child molestation.

“This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak,” Cain said in the statement, which was posted to his Twitter account.

Velasquez also thanked his supporters and went on to urge the “true victims” of the case to come forward.

“Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start,” he said.

The mixed martial artist issued the statement ahead of a scheduled court hearing Tuesday afternoon where he was expected to enter a plea in his case. Velasquez was denied bail last month, with the judge saying the “risk is too great” for public safety, and for the family of accused sexual assault suspect Harry Goularte to release Velasquez.

The victim in the molestation case is related to Velasquez. Velasquez’s intention, prosecutors say, was to kill or injure Goularte, who had been released by authorities after being charged with sexual assault of a minor.

Authorities said the incident began when Morgan Hill police received word around 3 p.m. Feb. 28 of a shooting near the intersection of Cochrane Road and Butterfield Boulevard. Responding officers arrived to find Paul Bender, Goularte’s stepfather, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Velasquez followed Bender’s vehicle because Goularte was inside. At the time of the shooting, Bender was driving Goularte to obtain an electronic monitoring bracelet that was a condition of his release from jail.

Velasquez chased the victim’s vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, for 11 miles before ramming into it. After the collision, authorities said Velasquez opened fire on the vehicle with a handgun, hitting Bender. Goularte’s mother, who was in the vehicle, called 911.

Velasquez’s next court date is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.