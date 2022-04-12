SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – Former San Mateo Community College District chancellor Ronald Galatolo was arrested after he flew into San Francisco International Airport Tuesday, following his recent indictment on corruption charges.
According to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Galatolo was returning from a trip out of the country and was arrested without incident. Galatolo was booked into the San Mateo County Jail and was released three hours later after posting $150,000 bail.
Last week, prosecutors charged Galatolo with 21 felony counts in connection with a corruption investigation involving members of the district’s executive leadership.
Galatolo is accused of fraudulently reporting a $10,000 donation to the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation Fire Relief fund on his 2017 personal tax return. Prosecutors said the donation was actually made by the San Mateo County Community College District Foundation.
The former chancellor is also accused of directing construction projects towards vendors who gave him gifts such as travel and concert and sports tickets, along with vendors he shared financial interests with. Galatolo also allegedly failed to disclose gifts he received from construction firms who had business with the district.
Prosecutors also charged Galatolo for allegedly buying high-end and classic cars and underreporting the sales price to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
Galatolo served as chancellor of the district, which operates Cañada College, the College of San Mateo, and Skyline College, between 2001 and 2019.
One other member of the district's executive leadership, former Vice Chancellor of Facilities Jose Nunez, has pleaded guilty in connection with the investigation. In January, Nunez admitted to two counts of improperly using school funds for political purposes.
According to Wagstaffe, Galatolo is scheduled to be arraigned on April 27 at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City.