HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Hayward in the city’s third homicide this year, police said.
The victim's name is not being released yet. Officers responded at 3:28 p.m. to Jackson Street and Soto Road in the city's Jackson Triangle area near Winton Middle School, after police received reports of a "man down."
Officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was pronounced dead there, police said.
Officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was pronounced dead there, police said.

No one has been arrested for the shooting, Officer Cassondra Fovel said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Kell at (510) 293-7176.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.