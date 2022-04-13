OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland Police said Wednesday that the child shot and killed last weekend in Oakland was 15-year-old Camyla Brown.

Brown was shot just after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue, near the Eastmont Town Center. She died Sunday morning, according to police.

“Anytime you lose a child it’s going to not only have an impact on the family, but also the community at large,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Tuesday. “We as a city remain committed to protecting our children. On Saturday, we didn’t do that. We failed.”

Armstrong asked the community for help solving the case. He said a lot of people were at the location of the shooting when it happened.

Brown is the 34th homicide victim this year in Oakland. That’s down 17 percent from 41 at the same time last year.

But last weekend, more than a dozen shootings occurred in Oakland, Armstrong said. This year, someone has been wounded in 130 shootings. That’s down from 160 last year, the chief said.

Still, he said, it represents an injury shooting every day of the year.

More than 335 armed robberies have occurred this year in Oakland, Armstrong said.

Police would not say where Brown lived before she was shot.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.