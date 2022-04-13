REDWOOD CITY (KPIX 5) – The Startup Grind Global Conference returned to the Fox Theatre in Redwood City this week, bringing a badly needed boost to the city’s downtown.

Between Monday and Wednesday, around 2,000 attendees showed up from all over the country. While this year’s edition looked different than the pre-pandemic conference, with both in-person and virtual attendees, nearby business owners still experienced a much-needed increase in foot traffic.

“In comparison to an average weekday, we definitely have done better these past few days,” said Ariana Presotto, the owner of a boutique shop called Madison Avenue. “I almost didn’t want to close yesterday.”

Michael Johnson, the General Manager of the Redwood City location of Pizza My Heart, told KPIX 5 they sold a ton of slices this week as a result of the conference.

“Honestly, we had our best Tuesday lunch in two or three years,” he said. “We had a line out the door on a Tuesday, which just doesn’t happen.”

Presotto said the entire downtown area was busier while the conference was in session.

“In the past couple of days, Downtown Redwood City has been a lot more vibrant than on a typical weekday for sure,” she said. “I think it’s great for business as things are opening up.”

Johnson is looking forward to future events planned for the summertime that should bring more people to downtown Redwood City.

“Everything that draws people to the downtown area really helps a lot,” he said.