SALINAS (CBS SF) — A massive 4-alarm fire roared through the Taylor Farms food processing plant in Salinas late Wednesday night triggering a shelter-in-place order for residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.
The order, issued at at 12:49 a.m. by the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services, covered areas south of South Alisal Street to Spreckels Ave and east of Main Street and State Route 68 to Hartnell Road.

COMING UP AT 11: Crews struggle to keep up with the raging fire at Taylor Farms in Salinas https://t.co/LJn9A5fALT pic.twitter.com/nv3i230ZOP
— KION News 5 46 (@KION546) April 14, 2022
Salinas Fire Chief Michele Vaughn said nearly 100 firefighters battled the blaze in the cold storage processing plant where a welding project sparked a fire in a wall and eventually spread to the attic of the 225,000 square-foot facility.
No people or produce were inside the plant, which was closed for the season and was scheduled to reopen Monday.
As of 11:30 p.m., fire officials said the blaze was not under control and there had been several roof collapses. Large black plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the building.
The plant is located in the 1200 block of Abbott Street, in an industrial area of the city. The facility contains an estimated 40,000 gallons of ammonia.
No injuries have been reported in the fire, the chief said, but there have been several explosions from propane tanks.