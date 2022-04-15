NOVATO (CBS SF) — Investigators carefully searched the Novato High campus Friday afternoon after a bomb threat was called into the school and students were ordered to shelter in place.
The Novato police issued an advisory at 12:20 p.m. saying officers were responding to the scene and that the school was locked down.
“The staff and students have been asked to shelter in place while officers search the campus,” according to the advisory. “We are working closely with Novato Unified School District Staff to determine the merits of the threat made.”
Officers were on the campus grounds, actively searching for any trace of a device.
“Student and staff safety is our top priority during this incident,” the advisory read. “Please avoid the area until the incident is resolved.”