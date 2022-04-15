UNION CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — A lockdown was lifted at James Logan High School in Union City on Friday after a perceived threat prompted a police response.
Union City police sent out a message shortly after 2 p.m. about their response to the school at 1800 H St.READ MORE: Head-On Crash Blocks Both Directions of Vasco Road North of Livermore
New Haven Unified School District Superintendent Dr. John Thompson told KPIX 5 a female student at Logan reposted something she saw to Instagram questioning the possibility of a school shooter at the school. Out of an abundance of caution, Union City police placed the school on lockdown and clear the entire campus to ensure it was safe.READ MORE: Bay Area Houses Of Worship Set For Large Celebrations Without COVID-19 Restrictions
As of shortly after 3:30 p.m., police said students were being released from campus.
“UCPD is still on-scene investigating the validity of the original disturbance report and will provide updated information when it is made available,” the department said in the updated alert.MORE NEWS: More Than 2 Years Later, Kincade Fire Victims Still Seeking Compensation
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.