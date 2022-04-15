Watch Live NowMass Shooting In New York City Subway Station
Filed Under:James Logan High School, Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — A lockdown was lifted at James Logan High School in Union City on Friday after a perceived threat prompted a police response.

Union City police sent out a message shortly after 2 p.m. about their response to the school at 1800 H St.

New Haven Unified School District Superintendent Dr. John Thompson told KPIX 5 a female student at Logan reposted something she saw to Instagram questioning the possibility of a school shooter at the school. Out of an abundance of caution, Union City police placed the school on lockdown and clear the entire campus to ensure it was safe.

As of shortly after 3:30 p.m., police said students were being released from campus.

“UCPD is still on-scene investigating the validity of the original disturbance report and will provide updated information when it is made available,” the department said in the updated alert.

