DALY CITY (BCN) — Firefighters rescued a hiker off a sheer cliff in Daly City Friday evening.

The rescue began shortly before 6 p.m. along a cliff below Palisades Park. The North County Fire Authority said fire crews rappelled down 500 feet to gain access to the hiker.

There were no injuries reported, the North County Fire said.