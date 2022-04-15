DALY CITY (BCN) — Firefighters rescued a hiker off a sheer cliff in Daly City Friday evening.
The rescue began shortly before 6 p.m. along a cliff below Palisades Park. The North County Fire Authority said fire crews rappelled down 500 feet to gain access to the hiker.
NCFA crews successfully rescued a hiker from the cliff below Palisades Park in Daly City. The crews set up a high angle rope rescue system and rappelled over 500 feet to gain access to the hiker. No injuries reported!@DalyCityGov @Pacifica @brisbaneca pic.twitter.com/O3pVsZKLsK
— North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) April 16, 2022
There were no injuries reported, the North County Fire said.