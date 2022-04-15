PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a suspected prowler who entered the backyard of a home and brandished a knife at a resident Wednesday evening.
Around 6:20 p.m., police were called to a home on the 4000 block of Park Boulevard after the victim reported a prowler who had just left his backyard.
According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect entered the backyard through an unlocked side gate. The victim was inside his home when he noticed the suspect in the backyard and peering into a window.
When the victim confronted the suspect through the window, police said the suspect then produced a small kitchen knife and brandished it. The suspect then fled on foot heading northbound on Park Boulevard.
Police describe the suspect as a male of unknown age, standing 5'5″ with a stocky build. The suspect was described as wearing all-black clothing and a white face covering with an image of "monster teeth" on it.
Anyone who may have seen the suspect or have information about the case is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling or texting 650-383-8984 or by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org.