SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – With Passover, Easter and Ramadan happening all at once, houses of worship across the Bay Area are ready for large gatherings for the first time since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Friday, people joined together for Good Friday services at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in San Francisco. Whether masked up, or not, people shared in their worship side-by-side.

“It was a beautiful feeling. No question about it,” said Camille Martinelli. “I felt God there today.”

Camille and Marco Martinelli were grateful to be there for services together, in-person, for a service she’s enjoyed for a long time.

“It’s wonderful to be here,” she said.

“It’s good to be here. It’s good to be in a big community where you can share your thoughts, meet other people, and love other people,” Marco said.

People, like the Martinelli’s, will gather for services Friday night, Saturday and on Easter Sunday, like they will at so many other congregations all throughout the Bay Area.

Across the city, Rabbi Moshe Langer, with Chabad of San Francisco, prepared for a highly anticipated community Passover Seder.

“My favorite part about the Seder is seeing everybody come together with smiles and joy,” Langer told KPIX 5. “One of the focal points of Judaism is to be in person. It’s hard to have a celebration if you don’t have family or friends around.”

They did have a small, in-person Seder last year, but the Rabbi said they’re expecting a much bigger crowd on Friday night.

“We’re going to have a beautiful Seder of 200 people. We’re completely booked up,” he said.

They also put together 250 “Seder in a Box” kits, which will go out to those who are older, less fortunate, or not ready to celebrate in a larger setting.

“Passover is the most celebrated Jewish holiday around the world,” Langer said. “This provides people a way to celebrate their Judaism at home.”

Whether at a Seder or a service this weekend, many will likely walk away from their celebrations feeling like the Martinelli’s.

“It was wonderful to see people together,” Marco said.

Along with Easter and Passover, Muslims are in the midst of observing the holy month of Ramadan. The month, which is marked by fasting, prayer and gatherings, is coinciding with Passover and Easter for the first time in more than three decades.