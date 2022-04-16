OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Following the lead of districts across the San Francisco Bay Area, Oakland officials said they would lift classroom COVID mask mandates at local schools on Monday.
In San Francisco, the remaining classroom mask mandates were lifted for all students no matter their grade on April 4. Instead, all students were strongly recommended to wear masks.READ MORE: Quick-Hitting Spring Storm Brings Showers To Drought Parched North Bay
Same will be true in Oakland.
“As you know, OUSD has kept the indoor mask requirement in place to be sure we didn’t see a major surge coming out of spring break,” the district said in a letter to parents. “Fortunately, the numbers within OUSD and countywide have stayed relatively low following spring break.”READ MORE: Palo Alto Police Search For Armed Suspects After Brazen Driveway Robbery
But they added — “There is always the possibility that we would need to revert to requiring indoor masks if we receive new guidance from public health officials.”
Oakland will likewise continue to recommend mask wearing and enforce it in certain circumstances.MORE NEWS: East Bay Men Plead Guilty To Federal Gun Trafficking Charges; Sold Machine Guns, 'Ghost Guns'
“In some cases, masking may still be required, including, for example, following a positive case diagnosis,” the district said. “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to offer COVID testing and vaccines at our schools.”