SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The NBA playoff debut of Chase Center ended with a “W” for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. It was also a big win for businesses in the Mission Bay neighborhood.

The win over the Denver Nuggets for the Warriors meant a lot happy fans who exited Chase Center to enter nearby bars and restaurants to celebrate.

“A great night, fantastic night, couldn’t have been better, cause we got the outcome we wanted,” said fan Mike Zatopa as he was leaving the arena.

The team’s success on the court translated into a great night for Dumpling Time, a nearby restaurant.

“We have one of our busiest days today by far,” said Dumpling Time general manager Ramalah LaBang.

LaBang said fans packed the restaurant and bar in front of Chase Center before and after the game.

“Today easily triples a none game day,” said LaBang.

Two years of the Warriors missing the playoffs, businesses in the Mission Bay said they need the team to keep winning because what’s good for the Warriors is great for them.

“We really need them to go further, I mean just for business levels,” said LaBang.

“Even away games, we’re going to have people out here in the plaza filling it up,” said Zach Bowman, assistant general manager of Gott’s Roadside restaurant.

Restaurants said many employees at nearby companies are still working from home. So they rely heavily on game days.

“We noticed that during the [none game] days, there’s not quite as much business. But it’s starting to grow,” said Bowman.

The businesses said they were staffing up and buying more inventory to get ready for Game 2 on Monday.