Quick-Hitting Spring Storm Brings Showers To Drought Parched North BayA low pressure system swirling off the Northern California coast early Saturday morning sent waves of showers across the San Francisco Bay Area, dumping nearly an inch of rain in the North Bay.

Light Rain Forecast For Bay Area Early Monday MorningWhile it won't do much to help the San Francisco Bay Area's current severe drought conditions, a cold front will be bringing some light rain into the region early Monday that is likely to impact the morning commute.

UPDATE: 3-Alarm Vallejo Hillside Blaze Quickly Halted; High Winds, Plunging Humidity Raise Fire ThreatA Red Flag Warning went into effect early Saturday morning for Solano County as a weekend weather system stirred up blustery, bone-dry winds with gusts topping 40 mph on Mount Diablo, elevating fears of wildfires igniting and spreading on the region's drought-stricken hillsides.

San Francisco Bay Area Residents Swelter As 'Mini-Heat Wave' Sends Temperatures SoaringWhile records may not tumble Thursday thanks to a scorching 1989 heat wave, San Francisco Bay Area residents will still be seeking relief at local beaches and parks as a high pressure system cranks up temperatures to the 90s for communities in the East and South Bay.