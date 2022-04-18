HAYWARD (CBS SF) — CHP in the East Bay issued a severe traffic alert Monday afternoon after a glue spill shut down westbound lanes of CA-92 in Hayward.

The 511.org Twitter account initially posted about the spill at 3:15 p.m.

Spill on Westbound CA-92 West of Industrial Blvd in Hayward. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 18, 2022

The incident happened west of Industrial Boulevard and initially shut down all westbound lanes.

An earlier tweet by KCBS Traffic said that glue was spilled across all lanes. Authorities were initially trying to get traffic by on the left shoulder of the highway.

#Hayward: Westbound 92 after Industrial there is a crash moved to the right side. However there is a bunch of spilled wet glue in all lanes. The CHP is trying to move traffic by on the left shoulder. Expect big delays. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 18, 2022

A short time later, CHP reported that traffic was being diverted off at Industrial Boulevard.

As of about 4 p.m., CHP said the left lanes had reopened and the right and center lane remained closed.

UPDATE: Spill on Westbound CA-92 West of Industrial Blvd in Hayward. Left Lanes Open. Right and Center Lanes Remain Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 18, 2022

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.