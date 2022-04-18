STANFORD (KPIX 5) — Lexie Hull started the month of April with a loss in the Final Four that ended up being her final game at Stanford. Two weeks later, she’s in Indianapolis to begin her pro career.
"I packed up my room and hopped on a flight at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning," Hull said about her hectic schedule.
The WNBA held its annual draft last Tuesday in New York. Hull spent the night watching in Palo Alto with her family and friends. She knew she would hear her name called at some point but it was a bit of a surprise when the Indiana Fever selected her with the 6th overall pick.
"Everyone started screaming and my jaw dropped," Hull said. "I was like in shock, it was the best moment ever."
She joins a loaded rookie class in Indiana. The Fever had four first-round picks after a last-place finish in 2021 but Hull is used to winning.
“I think that’s what I’m super excited about,” Hull said. “The rookies we have coming in, everyone loves to win and hates to lose.”
Hull had a decorated career at Stanford both on the court and in the classroom. She won a National Title and three Pac-12 titles during her four years with the Cardinal.