SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose have arrested a 19-year-old suspected of striking a police officer as officers cracked down on several sideshows in the city early Easter Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to at least five sideshows that occurred in locations throughout San Jose.

After officers dispersed a sideshow on Capitol Expressway and Capitol Avenue in East San Jose, police said some of the vehicles drove to the area of Story Road and Jackson Avenue where they were met by officers.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in the sideshow struck a supervisor’s patrol car. While attempting to flee, the suspect then struck an officer who was on foot conducting enforcement.

The driver was stopped in the area of White and McKee Roads, where he was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Isaac Guzman of Los Banos, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony hit and run and possession of a privately made firearm.

The officer was treated for injuries described by officers as “minor to moderate” and was released.

Other sideshows that officers responded to included Old Bayshore Highway and Gish Road in North San Jose, Santa Teresa Boulevard and Highway 87 in South San Jose, Meridian and Fruitdale avenues in Willow Glen, and Lundy Avenue and Concourse Drive in North San Jose.

Police said eight people were arrested in total, two for alleged firearms violations. About 40 people were issued citations for violations of the city’s sideshow spectator ordinance and for mechanical violations.

Details about the additional suspects arrested were not immediately available.

“Sideshow activity is not welcome in San José. We will arrest you, cite you, and tow your vehicle,” police tweeted Monday.

According to jail records, Guzman is being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on $85,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the sideshows can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408-747-STOP (7867), online or through the P3TIPS app.