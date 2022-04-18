SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020.
With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning.
Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident.
Both suspects were taken to local jails on murder and assault with a firearm charges and are awaiting extradition back to San Mateo County, police said.
Both suspects were taken to local jails on murder and assault with a firearm charges and are awaiting extradition back to San Mateo County, police said.
Paasi and Mahe are suspected in October 30, 2020 killing of Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr. According to investigators, Muasika was ambushed in the driveway of his home on Eleanor Drive and was shot several times. The victim’s 2-year-old son also suffered a gunshot wound to his face in the attack.
Muasika was pronounced dead at the scene. His son has since recovered from his injuries, police said.
San Mateo Police plan to announce additional details about the arrests at a news conference Tuesday morning.