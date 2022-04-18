SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Residents of a residential complex near San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood were evacuated Monday morning after a tent fire spread to their building, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported in the one-alarm fire in the 300 block of Church Street, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.READ MORE: Nurses Strike At Sutter Health Facilities Across Northern California
The tent fire was first reported about 6:30 a.m. and spread to a nearby three-story residential complex, which includes 1999 15th Street and 301-303 Church Street. The building was evacuated as a precaution, Baxter said.READ MORE: After Dry Winter, More Spring Snow And Rain Coming to California
The fire was extinguished shortly before 7 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.MORE NEWS: 1906 San Francisco Earthquake Anniversary Serves As Reminder To Be Prepared For Next Big One
