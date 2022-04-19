SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Now that the federal mask mandate is no longer in effect, that doesn’t mean it automatically applies for public transportation agencies like Muni and BART.

That is causing confusion for many riders.

“I thought you didn’t have to wear it. I wasn’t aware there is a mandate. I’m hearing that from you,” BART rider Ali Sabzwari told KPIX.

COVID Mask Mandate: Where Bay Area Airports and Transit Agencies Stand

Sabzwari commutes regularly from Hayward into San Francisco for work. He says he was the only one not wearing a mask Tuesday.

Most commuters we spoke to weren’t even aware of the change in federal rules or that transportation agencies at the state and local level will have the authority to keep mandates still intact.

“It’s never been a big deal for me, so I’ll probably end up wearing it,” said commuter Blake Mason.

Similar to indoor and school masking mandates after state requirements were lifted, some local jurisdictions, cities, and counties kept them in place.

The majority have now followed suit but keeping track of which counties, agencies, and school districts are going against federal or state policy can be difficult.

“I’ve noticed some people being confused. But from my own personal perspective, I just feel more comfortable with my mask on,” said Bryce Caro.

Some transit agencies like Caltrain are taking to Twitter, saying it’s not lifting the mandate just yet.

“It doesn’t seem like we are in a huge surge right now, so we should be able to relax,” said Sabzwari.

Even if transit officials eventually roll back restrictions, remaining signage, until it’s taken down, will only add to the confusion.

“If you’re not feeling well, you should mask up. But if you feel ok, you should be allowed to take the mask off,” said Sabzwari.

“I don’t mind wearing it. I have bad breath a lot of the time, so maybe it’s saving people from my bad breath,” said Mason.