Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:2002 Ford Ranger, Gary Campbell, Missing, Novato

NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) – Novato police asked the public for help Tuesday locating an 82-year-old man who is unsure how to get home.

Gary Campbell is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He is driving a red 2002 Ford Ranger truck with California license plate No. 7T48253.

READ MORE: San Jose Home Depot Arson Suspect Identified As Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue

Police said Campbell knows his name, but his cognitive ability has been declining.

READ MORE: San Quentin Inmates Study At Nation's 1st College Based Behind Bars

Missing Novato resident Gary Campbell (Novato Police)

Police did not have a description of the clothing Campbell was wearing or what direction Campbell may be traveling in.

MORE NEWS: Arson Death Of 85-Year-Old Grandmother Played Role In San Mateo Execution-Style Slaying

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.