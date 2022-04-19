NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) – Novato police asked the public for help Tuesday locating an 82-year-old man who is unsure how to get home.
Gary Campbell is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He is driving a red 2002 Ford Ranger truck with California license plate No. 7T48253.
Police said Campbell knows his name, but his cognitive ability has been declining.
Police did not have a description of the clothing Campbell was wearing or what direction Campbell may be traveling in.
