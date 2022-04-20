SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead in San Francisco’s Fillmore District Tuesday night.
The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Buchanan St. at the northern end of the Buchanan St. Mall urban greenbelt, San Francisco police said.
Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures while medics arrived at the scene. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he died of injuries.
There was no suspect information or word of any motive.
Homicide investigators urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.