OAKLAND (BCN) — On the 4/20 marijuana holiday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced it is seeking to shut down a cannabis business’s nine diesel generators in East Oakland.

District officials said Wednesday that Green Sage is operating the generators without a permit at The Oakland Tinnery at 5601 San Leandro St., and The Oakland Cannery at 5733 San Leandro St.

The district’s independent hearing board will be asked to issue an abatement order following ongoing violations and after issuing a notice of violation to Green Sage on Feb. 16.

“The Air District is taking decisive action to stop these unpermitted and harmful diesel emissions from Green Sage’s generators,” said Damian Breen, senior deputy executive officer of operations/enforcement at the air district, in a statement.

“East Oakland suffers more air pollution than other parts of the Bay Area and approval of the abatement order will help protect local residents and the community,” Breen said.

If the hearing board approves the request, Green Sage will be required to shut down the generators immediately.

Air district officials encourage members of the public to comment and otherwise participate in the hearing, which has not been scheduled.

Green Sage did not respond to a request for comment emailed to them Wednesday morning.

