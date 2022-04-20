SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A storm system, spun to life in the frigid waters off the Aleutian Island, advanced down the West Coast Wednesday afternoon toward the San Francisco Bay Area, carrying with it a threat of intense downpours, thundershowers and several feet of snow for the Sierra.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and an avalanche watch for the Lake Tahoe area beginning late Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning.

“A winter storm bringing feet of new snow and strong winds may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains,” the weather service warned. “Heavy snow loading could cause large and destructive avalanches…Periods of high avalanche danger may occur Thursday and Friday.”

A new 5.1" (13) of #snow with some heavy rates this morning! More snowfall is expected today and another larger storm is expected later this week!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/3WWIV69jht — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) April 19, 2022

The winter storm warning was issued in anticipation of heavy snowfall.

“Snowfall rates of 1-2″/hour and even up to 3″/hour for short bursts in the warning area from Tahoe northward,” forecasters said.

In the Bay Area, the impact will come from intense downpour, possible hail and thundershowers as the mass of unstable, cold air rolls through the region.

“This storm system is being driven by an upper low descending from the Aleutian Island chain along the western Gulf of Alaska and being fueled by a…water plume along its primary frontal boundary,” forecasters said. “The system will come in phases and not all of them will included regionwide precipitation.”

Rainfall totals were projected to be as much as 2 inches in the higher terrain in the Bay Area. As much as an inch in the urban areas and half an inch for rain

shadowed areas such as the South Bay and Salinas Valley.

“Look for steady, soaking rains across much of the region for Thursday,” forecasters said. “We areb already seeing numerous lightning strikes in the core of the cold upper low. Thus thunderstorms capable of producing small hail remain in the forecast for much of Thursday into Thursday night.”