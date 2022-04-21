by Cesar Lopez-Ramirez

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California is targeting Latinos in a new program using the WhatsApp messaging service to provide COVID information and stop the spread of misinformation in the community.

The California Department of Public Health is adding a Spanish and English chatbot option to WhatsApp so users can receive dependable information about COVID. making California the first in the country to implement a tool like this.

CDPH said the partnership with Meta’s WhatsApp expands upon the state’s SMARTER plan to respond to the next phase of the pandemic, which prioritizes communicating with Californians and combating misinformation.

WhatsApp is a popular app among Hispanics, both in California and abroad, and this chat tool said the chatbot will be pertinent in continuing California’s advancement into a new normal.

The chatbot is free and can be accessed by texting “hola” to 833-422-1090 or by scanning the following QR code:

Once the chatbot is up and running, users will be able to find information on where to get the vaccine and other frequently asked questions.

The tool will forward users facts on how vaccine safety works, how to book vaccination appointments, and how to obtain digital records of vaccinations.

“Our mission to keep California safe from the threat of Covid-19 is not over, and we must continue to keep our communities informed on how we can continue moving toward the new normal we all long for,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón in a press statement. “That is why we are meeting even more Californians where they are, and spend time every day, by presenting reliable, accurate information on a trusted platform and in the language they speak.”

According to the CDHP, more than 72 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide with 6 million vaccine doses going to the most vulnerable communities. Among California Latinos, about 59% are fully vaccinated with their first series of shots compared with 75% of Californians overall

The health department said people without internet access can call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-422-4255 (833-4CA-4ALL), which has support in multiple languages.

Additional information on the state’s COVID response can also be found at MyTurn.ca.gov where Californians can check their eligibility, register, and receive notifications to schedule an appointment.