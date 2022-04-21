TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — A hefty quantity of snow fell in the Sierra Thursday, delivered by as a substantial spring storm that led to multiple spinouts, chain requirements and restrictions for freeways near the California-Nevada border.

The snow was bringing some much-needed late-season precipitation to Northern California after a catastrophically dry winter.

CHP in the region were admonishing drivers to slow down and not attempt the pass without chains.

This little guy almost took a cold bath in the river 🥶 Snow is coming down heavy in Truckee so a little word of advise…. SLOW DOWN before you end up in a ditch or the river. – I-80 is R2 in both directions from Kingvale to Truckee.

– SR-89 is R2 from Truckee to Sugar Pine. pic.twitter.com/Qyrlb4HeQq — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) April 21, 2022

The Truckee CHP office tweeted early Thursday morning that conditions had deteriorated to the point where westbound I-80 was closed at the Nevada state line to all tractor trailers, but for a brief time it reopened to commercial vehicles except those are hauling double trailers and single drive axle trucks.

By 9 a.m., no commercial vehicles were being allowed on I-80 due to traction issues at the summit.

UPDATE at 9 a.m.: All commercial vehicles are now being turned at Applegate and the Nevada state line due to traction issues over the summit. https://t.co/YwYLXjwl91 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 21, 2022

“Well it got nasty, and got nasty fast!!!” said a tweet by the California Highway Patrol office at Truckee on Interstate 80 north of Lake Tahoe.

Motorists were urged to bring warm clothing, food and water.

“You never know when you could get stuck in snow or long travel delays occur,” the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service wrote.

Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada.

Schools were closed on Tahoe’s north shore at Incline Village, Nevada. The heavy snow in the Sierra with chain controls in effect for I-80.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and an avalanche watch for the Lake Tahoe area beginning late Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning.

“A winter storm bringing feet of new snow and strong winds may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains,” the weather service warned. “Heavy snow loading could cause large and destructive avalanches…Periods of high avalanche danger may occur Thursday and Friday.”

A new 5.1" (13) of #snow with some heavy rates this morning! More snowfall is expected today and another larger storm is expected later this week!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/3WWIV69jht — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) April 19, 2022

The winter storm warning was issued in anticipation of heavy snowfall.

“Snowfall rates of 1-2″/hour and even up to 3″/hour for short bursts in the warning area from Tahoe northward,” forecasters said.