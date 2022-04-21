SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Among the memories from this year’s San Mateo High prom, a COVID outbreak that left 90 students suffering from minor symptoms including sore throats and runny noses.
School officials said the prom — attended by 600 students — was held at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum on April 9. While masks were strongly recommended, many students decided to ditch their face coverings.READ MORE: Richmond Police Identify Meekiah Wadley's Killer More Than 2 Decades After Her Slaying
Days later, many began showing symptoms and were required to stay home.
“The District cares deeply about the health and safety of members of our community and creating opportunities for students to enjoy and benefit from student activities such as performing arts, athletics, and senior rites of passage,” said San Mateo Union High School District Superintendent Kevin Skelly.READ MORE: California State Senate Approves Lowering Standard For Indoor Water Use To 47 Gallons / Day
Skelly said all the cases were mild and most students have already recovered.
Wanting to avoid another outbreak, district officials will require masking for all attendees when indoors at the upcoming Hillsdale High School prom this Saturday.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: UC Berkeley Shelter-in-Place Lifted After 'Credible Campus-Wide Threat' Led to Police Search
Additionally, the school will require COVID testing of all students prior to attending the event.