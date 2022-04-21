BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police at the UC Berkeley campus have issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place advisory Thursday morning for what authorities described as a “credible campus-wide threat.”

Police have additionally confirmed that this wasn’t an active shooter situation, but noted officers are searching for “a person who may want to harm specific individuals.”

UC Berkeley officials said facilities services are locking all buildings on campus and noted that all campus services — including libraries, dining and parking garages — are closed until further notice.

In-person classes are canceled through the remainder of the day. Instructors are encouraged to accommodate students and if possible record their remote classes to provide access to students at a later time.

The initial advisory issued at 9:30 a.m. stated that there was police activity on campus, but did not specify a location or details on the nature of the incident. The advisory said people should go inside and move away from doors and windows.

Emergency personnel are responding.

Police later said that officers were investigating a “credible campus-wide threat.”

The UC Berkeley police Twitter account posted that this was not an active shooter situation after unconfirmed comments on social media that students had been warned of an active shooter by school officials. The post also specified that officers are looking for “a person who may want to harm specific individuals.”

Police additionally said that anyone who is not at the campus should stay away from the area.

UC Berkeley is providing updates on the situation via the campus website.

