SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The alleged member of a San Francisco robbery crew, who fled the Bay Area and has been at large after a series of law enforcement raids in 2020, was tracked to Atlanta this week where he was arrested with three other gang members by FBI agents and Fulton County sheriff deputies, authorities said.
San Francisco police said 28-year-old Jamariea Newt was finally in custody and may now also be facing charges in Georgia before his extradition to San Francisco.READ MORE: SF DA Releases Interactive Map Of Businesses Targeted In Alleged Fraudulent ADA Lawsuits
According to the Fulton County sheriff, an arrest warrant led to a raid of an Atlanta home on Thursday.
While conducting the operation, the law enforcement officers arrested Newt and three alleged gang members, all with violent criminal histories, and discovered a stash of narcotics and firearms.READ MORE: Giants Pitcher Anthony DeSclafani On 10-Day Injured List; Outfielder Steven Duggar On 60-Day IL
Deputies seized approximately 34 pounds of suspected marijuana, prescription pills, $140,000 in cash and jewelry, firearms and ammunition. Of the weapons seized, deputies confirmed that two of the firearms were stolen, and one of the weapons was an illegal automatic pistol.
Meanwhile, San Francisco police detectives said their case against Newt stems back to 2020. On Dec. 11, 2020, SFPD investigators and officers served several search and arrest warrants in San Francisco, Vallejo, Oakland, Stockton and Carmichael.
The warrants resulted in the arrest of several suspects wanted in connection with a series of armed burglaries in San Francisco’s Taraval and Ingleside Districts. In addition to the arrests, investigators located and seized several high-capacity firearms and several stolen items taken in the burglaries.MORE NEWS: Feds Charge Berkeley Teenage Duo With Dealing Drugs In San Francisco's Tenderloin District
Among the warrants obtained was an arrest warrant for Newt for his alleged role in the burglaries.