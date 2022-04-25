BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Caltrain service has resumed along the Peninsula after the agency earlier said its trains were halted following a collision in Burlingame.
At 9:32 a.m. the agency tweeted the southbound SB504 train "has been involved in an alleged incident at Bayshore."
The tweet said all trains were holding in the area. There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As of 11:01 a.m., Caltrain was reporting major delays systemwide.
Last month, a Caltrain crashed into maintenance vehicles on the tracks in San Bruno, sparking a large fire in one passenger car and injuring 14 people. Earlier this month, a preliminary NTSB report said a Caltrain worker notified dispatchers that the tracks were clear of the maintenance crew minutes before a five-car commuter train traveling at 65 mph slammed into their vehicles.
