SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – One driver died and another was hospitalized with serious injuries late Sunday in a head-on crash on State Route 1 in Bodega Bay, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported about 10:14 p.m. west of Estero Lane, where emergency crews found two drivers trapped inside their vehicles.
Authorities said it appears that a Toyota Tacoma traveling north swerved to the left for unknown reasons. The Toyota crossed the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes and crashed into a BMW 325XI that was headed south, according to the CHP.
The driver of the BMW, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries by a Golden Gate CHP helicopter.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.
