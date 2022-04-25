EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – A pedestrian pushing a cart was hit and killed by a driver in a collision in East Palo Alto early Monday morning.
According to police, the victim was struck by a vehicle on East Bayshore Road at Oakwood Drive around 5:09 a.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on scene.
A preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian was walking in a southbound lane of East Bayshore Road when he was struck by the car, which was also headed southbound. Police said the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart and had been wearing all dark clothing.
Police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of his family.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact East Palo Alto Police by calling Sgt. M. Lualemaga at 650-853-3160 during regular business hours on weekdays. Tips can also be given anonymously by emailing epa@tipnow.org or by calling or texting 650-409-6792.