NOVATO (CBS SF) – Police in Novato are searching for three people connected to an attack and shooting of a man in the parking lot of a hotel last week.

According to officers, the victim was in the parking lot of the America’s Best Value Inn on Redwood Blvd. when was attacked around 9:15 p.m. on Friday. Police said the first suspect verbally confronted the victim and a physical fight occurred.

After the assault, police said the victim was shot by a second suspect. He was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Novato Police describe the first suspect as a male between the age of 17 to 20 years old. Surveillance video showed the first suspect wearing a dark-colored jacket, with white stripes on the sleeves.

The first suspect is also suspected of a similar verbal confrontation with another person near the hotel before the attack in the parking lot.

An investigation suggests the incidents appear gang related, police said.

The second suspect was also described a male between the ages of 17 to 20 years old. He was reportedly wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a white logo at the time of the attack.

Police are also looking for the driver of the getaway vehicle, who is believed to be a woman wearing a white sweatshirt between the ages of 17 and 20. The vehicle is described as a dark blue sedan, either a Hyundai Elantra or Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Novato Police Department’s Investigation Division by calling 415-897-4361. Tips can also be given anonymously by emailing crimetips@novatopolice.org, by texting “TIP NOVATO” to 888-777 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, referencing case NP22-1446.