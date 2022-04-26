SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Closed for months due to the pandemic, the Chinese Historical Society of America is renovated and ready to reopen with the much-anticipated exhibit, ‘We Are Bruce Lee: Under The Sky, One Family.’

Often called Chinatown’s Museum, here visitors will get the chance to see rarely displayed artifacts, including his exercise equipment, drawings, and personal items from the series, ‘The Green Hornet.’

It’s a homecoming for Chinese American kung fu icon Bruce Lee. The global superstar was born at Chinese Hospital in Chinatown in 1940. His influence went well beyond martial arts, movies, and television shows.

“He was a visionary, he saw the power of Chinese American business and cinema before anybody thought that that would be possible – thinking about creating your own production studio,” said executive director Justin Hoover. “He was an athlete, so he was more than just a martial artist. He studied boxing, he studied fencing, he studied dancing.”

Hoover said Lee believed in and exemplified inclusion and equity. He experienced racism in Hollywood, where he was paid the least on set.

Lee also confronted rejection within his own community.

“Some African American leaders will say that they actually loved Bruce Lee before the Chinese American community loved Bruce Lee because Bruce Lee was often rejected by the Chinese for not being as traditional as they would want him to be.”

Still, Lee insisted on teaching kung fu to all races, both men and women. He did so in Oakland.

The exhibit also incorporates new technology and it’s the only museum where you can also break things. Visitors can try their hand and chopping a karate board.

Hoover hopes the updated museum on Clay Street will attract a new and younger generation to Chinatown, which has been struggling to recover since the pandemic. It has also seen a wave of anti-Asian sentiment, hate and violence in recent years.

“Chinatown is still facing an existential threat, coming to this museum, shopping at a gift shop, going to a local restaurant, is actually one way that you combat this anti-Asian hate,” said Hoover. “It’s being in the community.”

For more information visit chsa.org or wearebrucelee.org.