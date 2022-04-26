SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Shaken to the core but grateful fast-acting authorities located baby Brandon Alexis Cuillar, the College Park neighborhood of San Jose was quiet Tuesday. The bevy of police cruisers have left as have the helicopters in the sky. Neighbors say the past 24 hours have been crazy and surreal.

“The FBI came a little bit after midnight — woke us up — I answered questions as best I could,” said neighbor Edgar Silva.

Late into the night and into the morning hours, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team fanned all over Elm Street and beyond, knocking on doors, hunting for 3-month-old Brandon.

“We were about to go to sleep but then the FBI came knocking on our door, so then they wanted to search our apartment and we let them in. They asked us questions like what happened? Did you see anything suspicious?,” neighbor Danica Siramiento recalled.

The people who live here describe this neighborhood, not far from Mineta San Jose International Airport, as very quiet and they were happy to see such a large law enforcement response to find the missing baby.

“It’s like the FBI is here so you know it’s serious, but it’s a little relief knowing that there’s additional help,” said Silva.

Mother Alisha Cuevas says the incident has left her 10-year-old daughter shaken and nervous.

“She’s telling me ‘wherever you go. I wanna go'” says Cuevas. “It kind of gave her a little bit of a scare. We’re gonna be super safe, because you never know with this world what’s gonna happen.”