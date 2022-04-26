SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco said a man in a green mask was suspected in a stabbing late Monday night.
Shortly before 10:25 p.m., officers from the Tenderloin station responded to reports of a man being stabbed with a knife. A specific location of where the incident took place was not given.
The victim, identified as a man in his 40s, was transported to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
No arrests have been made in the case. Additional details about the suspect were not immediately available.