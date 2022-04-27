REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A Half Moon Bay man was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of at least two underage victims and authorities said Wednesday there may be other victims.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation began last October after receiving a report of a sexual assault of a minor. Detectives identified the suspect as 25-year-old Cesar Gomez Perez who allegedly had sexual contact with a juvenile against her will.READ MORE: COVID: After Optimistic Comment, Fauci Cautions Pandemic Isn't Over in U.S.
During the investigation, detectives identified another juvenile who had sexual intercourse with Gomez Perez in a separate incident, the sheriff’s office said.READ MORE: UC Berkeley Student Charged For Threatening To Shoot School Staffers, Prompting Lockdown
On Wednesday sheriff’s detectives arrested Gomez Perez in Half Moon Bay on charges of rape of a minor over 14 years old, meeting a minor for sex acts, and sex with a minor. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional facility in Redwood City.
The sheriff’s office said it’s believed there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Detective D. Chiu at 650.363.4057 or at dbchiu@smcgov.org.MORE NEWS: Suspects Identified In Baby Brandon Kidnapping; Infant Found Inside Suspect's Home
People can also call the sheriff’s office anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.